Strathmore RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying break-in suspects

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, the Strathmore RCMP responded to a break-and-enter occurring at a local cannabis business near Spruce Park Drive and Spruce Lane in Strathmore.

Two male suspects had broken into the business and took cash and cannabis accessories before fleeing.

The break-in resulted in roughly $3,000 in damages.

The Strathmore RCMP are now asking for the publics’ assistance in identifying the suspects.

If you have any information, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or local police.

Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.