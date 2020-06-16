Suspicious vehicle occupants charged with drug-related offences

The male and female had a history of property crimes, and drug and weapon offences

On June 3, while on a regular foot patrol of John Peake Park, Chestermere Peace Officers observed a suspicious behaviour inside a parked vehicle.

As the vehicle left John Peake Park, Chestermere Peace Officers initiated a traffic stop pursuant to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act after observing traffic violations.

The investigation found that the adult male and female occupants had a history of property crimes, in addition to drug and weapon offences.

The Chestermere RCMP were requested to assist Chestermere Peace Officers.

During the vehicle search officers located suspected methamphetamine, ammunition, and break and enter tools.

Both occupants, who are not Chestermere residents, were arrested and charged for drug-related offenses and breaching of their court-imposed conditions.

They are set to appear in Strathmore Provincial court later this year.

“Chestermere’s Community Peace Officers play a crucial role in our city’s policing matrix,” said Sgt. Trever Bowman.

“This incident highlights the effectiveness and collaboration required to ensure Chestermere continues to be a safe place to work, live and raise a family,” he added.

To report a crime or any suspicious activity contact Chestermere’s Community Safety department at (403) 207-7058 or Chestermere RCMP at (403) 204-8900.