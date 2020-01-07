The first case of severe vaping illness reported in Alberta 

The provinces first case of severe vaping related lung illness has been confirmed by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The patient has received treatment and is now recovering.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand this illness,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

She added, “I want to remind all Albertans that vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping.”

In the fall of last year, the Public Health Agency of Canada asked provincial health officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation that is underway.

In September, Hinshaw named the severe vaping-associated lung illness a notifiable condition under the Public Health Act, which requires Alberta physicians to report any potential cases to health officials.

The Alberta case marks the 15th vaping-associated lung illness reported in the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health officials continue to advise Albertans that there are risks to vaping, the long-term health impacts are unknown, and anytime Albertans breathe in a substance, there can be health impacts.

The government of Alberta launched a review of Alberta’s Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act last fall and is exploring ways to better protect Albertans from the negative impacts of tobacco, tobacco-like products, vaping, and the rise of teen vaping.

For additional information, please visit the Government of Canada website https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/vaping-pulmonary-illness.html.