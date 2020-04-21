The House of Cars team is keeping the clients experience a top priority

The House of Cars team is ensuring clients have a positive car buying experience by being transparent. The House of Cars team uses full disclosure to clients and shows all reports such as accident reports and mechanical reports on all of the cars. “We transitioned that slimy used-car experience to a fun and good experience," said Justin Klee. Photo submitted by Justin Klee

The House of Cars team is keeping the client’s car buying experience and community involvement at the forefront of their business operations.

House of Cars has been a part of many community events, and has donated to community organizations, including animal shelters, women in need, and helping the homeless.

“The most recent one was there was a youth home in Forest Lawn that went under, and we ended up paying their rent,” said Justin Klee.

Klee has been in the industry for roughly 22 years and opened the first dealership in 2012.

Throughout the years, Klee and the House of Cars team have assisted returning clients, friends of clients, and clients family members in finding the perfect car.

“It was a change of how a normal dealership does it,” Klee said.

Adding, “We pre-qualify clients, and then find them a car afterward, instead of forcing them into an existing car.”

Since 2012 Klee has expanded House of Cars to various locations in Calgary and the surrounding area.

In 2018, he entered the international market and opened House of Cars in Scottsdale Arizona.

Now, there are approximately 600 to 700 cars in stock in the various locations.

“House of Cars is unique because we’re a pre-owned dealership, but we’re transparent,” Klee said.

The House of Cars team will walk clients through their credit, explain and show clients how the car business works, how the industry works, and walk them through the deal.

“More transparency, and cleaning up the typical used-car image,” Klee said.

“We run our dealership more like a franchise store. We have full disclosure, we show all car proofs, accident reports, and we have full mechanical reports on all of the cars,” he said.

Adding, “We transitioned that slimy used-car experience to a fun and good experience.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, not only has House of Cars taken social distancing measures, while increased sanitization practices, but they have also offered their clients payment deferrals, or refinancing options to lower clients interest rates or payments.

In addition to payment deferrals, House of Cars will so sell people’s cars through the Park and Sell program.

Moving forward, Klee plans to stay on the same track, with a focus on growing, and expanding to more communities.

“We’re looking to expand in different cities, and in the states some more, and keep the positive car buying experience for everybody,” Klee said.

“The highlights are the growth, watching staff and the clients, how we’ve created a franchise of our own, giving back to the community and tying everybody in,” he added.