The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere celebrates Canada Day with fire ceremony

The fire ceremony fights bad energies, and diseases while cleansing the air

To celebrate Canada Day, the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere and the Hindu Society of North America had a fire ceremony. There were three differently shaped firepits, all symbolizing peace, accomplishments, and well being for the entire community. Photo by Emily Rogers

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere and the Hindu Society of North America celebrated Canada Day with a fire ceremony.

To begin the Canada Day celebration Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer sang the national anthem, followed by a speech from Event Organizer Satish Lal, then the Hindu Society of North America Priest Acharaya Vinod Sodiyal instructed a series of prayers, following with dance performances.

“It’s a fire ceremony for the well-being of the city, we are asking God and goddesses to bless our city, bless our country, bless the whole world at large, and everyone living with good energy,” Lal said.

“There are different types of formations of firepits, they signify different meanings, and they focus on different energies,” he said.

Adding, “The fire ceremony was a huge success, and created an energized and enjoyable atmosphere.”

During the Canada Day celebration, Lal had an octagon firepit, a rectangular firepit that symbolized the accomplishments of all work, and a circular firepit that represented public welfare and peace.

“We try to channel that around into this city. With the fire, the ingredients we put inside act as a catalyst and purifies the air around us,” Lal said.

“It fights bad energies, diseases, and cleanses the air,” he said.

There were approximately 25 Chestermere residents who attended the Canada Day celebration, while 100 others viewed the celebration on Facebook Live.

“It’s very important that we celebrate Canada Day. People in isolation, they want to see things like this, and with us being part of the mental awareness, and the mental health of people we wanted to do this ritual, so people are sitting at home, but we are still joined together,” Lal said.

“We’re in isolation but we are still connected,” he said.

Adding, “On behalf of the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere, and the Hindu Society of North America I wish you all a very happy Canada Day.”