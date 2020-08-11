Virtual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge a success with 500 registered participants 

Participants climbed wherever they could in support of firefighters living with cancer

Firefighters across the province climbed stairs in support of the annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge. The funds raised through the virtual stairclimb challenge are used to support firefighters living with cancer, as firefighters are susceptible to 17 cancers that are specific to their job. Photo submitted by Karen O'How

The annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge received an overwhelming amount of support from firefighters across the province during the virtual stairclimb.

“The virtual climb was a little bit tricky for the participants, but they were incredibly creative, and they climbed wherever they were,” said the Wellspring Calgary Events Manager, Karen O’How.

The virtual stairclimb began on July 20 and ended on July 26 with the challenge the chief finale at GYMVMT where Chief of Police Mark Neufeld, and Fire Chief Steve Dongworth packed 40 lbs of firefighter gear 1,204 steps.

“We had the opportunity because it was such a small group, to run that live,” O’How said.

“We had the two chiefs, they had two stair machines and they climbed together at the same time,” she said.

“It went really well. It certainly was really different being a virtual event,” she added. “We’re so happy we had a virtual event and the challenge the chief event brought additional dollars in that we didn’t have, and we’re so grateful for that.”

New to the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge this year, participants had an opportunity to vote for a chief by donation, which was received positively.

“They are such great sports in supporting the community, and it was wonderful to have them both out to support this event,” O’How said.

“We’re grateful for what we have, and we’re very thankful that so many firefighters in remote locations climbed,” she said.

The funds raised through the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge are used to support firefighters living with cancer.

“Firefighters are more likely to have cancer because of their job. There are 17 cancers that are specific that firefighters are susceptible to,” O’How said.

“Cancer isn’t cancelled. No one knows this better than those who continue to endure treatment and side effects, even as this pandemic sweeps our world. As a cancer support organization, we are doing all we can to deliver on our promise to support and serve those whose lives are turned upside-down by cancer,” said Wellspring CEO Patti Morris.

“Cancer is a prevalent occupational hazard of the firefighter’s job. Proceeds from this event ensure Wellspring Calgary can provide supportive care to firefighters and citizens living with cancer,” she said.

Through the virtual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge O’How saw the commitment and dedication of firefighters.

“What I’m seeing now, is how they are connected to the reason why they are climbing, and not just that it’s really fun and a big challenge to climb all the stairs,” O’How said.

“They are invested in the reason why and supporting people who are living with cancer, learning more about what Wellspring does, and being connected to that why and where the money they are raising is going. I love that,” she said.

“If my climbing 1,204 stairs mean that someone going through cancer doesn’t have to go through it alone, I will do it again and again. This is a great organization and event and I continue to look forward to participating in future climbs,” said Ryan Kaiser of the Okotoks Fire Department.

Marshal Manns from the Creighton Sask. Fire Department said he missed the 12-hour drive to Calgary to feel his lungs scream while climbing up the stairs in the Bow Building.

“I really enjoy this event and everything it supports. I have lost close family to cancer, now a fellow firefighter who has retired has not joined the fight against this horrible disease,” he said.

Manns is hopeful to climb the Bow Building one more time before retiring from fire service in 2022.

“We’re just so happy and so grateful for the incredible support we get from the firefighter community,” O’How said.