Water infrastructure investment to support economic recovery 

Water infrastructure projects are expected to create more than 600 jobs while boosting the economy

The government of Alberta, federal government, municipalities, and community organizations are investing over $107.5 million to complete eight infrastructure projects in northern and southern Alberta through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The infrastructure projects will upgrade or build new water and wastewater treatment systems, stormwater management systems, and flood barriers, and are expected to create more than 600 jobs, boost the economy and improve the well-being of residents in seven Alberta communities.

“I am pleased to see important flood mitigation and safe water projects going ahead in communities across our province. Updated water infrastructure is critical to keeping communities safe and healthy and ensures that our local economies can recover quickly from severe weather events. Funding for these projects will create much-needed jobs for Albertans in the short term and will protect communities and businesses for many years to come,” said the Minister of Environment and Parks, Jason Nixon.

“Calgarians and southern Albertans have the long-awaited critical infrastructure to protect their communities from catastrophic flooding. These flood mitigation and wastewater investments will sustain Albertans’ quality of life and create more than 600 jobs when they are needed most,” said the Minister of Transportation, Ric McIver.

Two new drinking water wells will be built in Siksika Nation and provide a source of feed water for the Arthur A. Youngman treatment facility that will meet growing community needs and reduce environmental impacts.

“Investing in essential services like drinking water treatment and flood barriers is key to building resilient communities. The downtown flood barrier project in Calgary and the drinking water wells in Siksika Nation are just two of eight new Alberta projects that will help keep communities safe and healthy while protecting essential public infrastructure. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities,” said the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Catherine McKenna.

In Calgary, the downtown flood barrier project will create a barrier along the south bank of the Bow River to improve flood control.

The downtown flood barrier will be connected to the West Eau Claire and Centre Street Bridge lower deck flood barriers to form a continuous barrier along the Bow River.

The second project in Calgary will add a stormwater trunk in the upper plateau to direct stormwater runoff directly into the Bow River and reduce the risk and magnitude of stormwater flooding.

“Protecting Alberta residents and businesses from flood damage, most notably protecting downtown Calgary from flooding as we saw in 2013, is a critical measure to safeguard the economy. Additionally, hundreds of Albertans will be employed in building this infrastructure at a time when an economic boost is needed most,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda.

The water-related infrastructure projects are part of the $10 billion infrastructure spending the government of Alberta announced as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.

The $10 billion in spending includes $6.9 billion for budget 2020 capital spending, $980 million accelerated for capital maintenance and renewal, $200 million for the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program and water infrastructure projects, $600 million in strategic infrastructure projects, $500 million in municipal infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for the Keystone XL.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the government of Canada is investing over $180 billion within 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade, and transportation routes in Canada’s rural and northern communities.