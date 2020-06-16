World Elder Abuse Awareness Day – June 15.

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 66/127, designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, representing the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations. Elder abuse is a global social issue which affects the human rights of millions of older persons around the globe. This day also recognizes and highlights the importance of preventing elder abuse, help to reduce the stigma and tell people they are not alone and that help is available.

If you or someone you know is at immediate risk or harm call 911

For 24-hour support and referral, call Family Violence Info Line 310-1818

Facts

• Between 2019 and 2030, the number of persons aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 38%, from 1 billion to 1.4 billion, globally outnumbering youth, this increase will be the greatest and the most rapid in the developing world,

• Elder abuse is a problem that exists in both developing and developed countries yet is typically underreported globally. Prevalence rates or estimates exist only in selected developed countries — ranging from 1% to 10%.

• In 2017, 1 in 6 older persons were subjected to abuse. With lockdowns and reduced care, violence against older persons is on the rise.

• The COVID-19 pandemic may significantly lower older persons’ incomes and living standards. Already, less than 20% of older persons of retirement age receiving a pension.

• Older persons are not just victims. They are also responding. They are health workers, carers and among many essential service providers.

