Additional person charged with 2018 Chestermere homicide 

A 36-year-old former resident of Calgary has been charged with first-degree murder

On April 23, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit located and arrested an individual in relation to the Nov. 26, 2018 homicide of a Chestermere man.

A 36-year-old former resident of Calgary was arrested in Vancouver, B.C., and has been charged with the first-degree murder of Dennis Lewis.

On Nov. 26, 2018, Chestermere RCMP responded to a residence in the West Creek Mews area of Chestermere.

Upon arrival, one of the residents, 41-year-old Lewis, was found suffering from an injury caused by a gunshot.

Lewis was pronounced deceased at the Foothills Medical Centre shortly after arriving there.

The RCMP Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit was engaged and took carriage of the homicide investigation with assistance from the Chestermere RCMP Detachment, Calgary Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Calgary Police Service.

On March 23, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit laid second-degree murder charges to a 37-year-old Calgary man, following a 16-month long investigation.

Police have now identified all 4 individuals involved in the murder of Lewis, and charges are pending against the remaining two individuals.

The investigation is still ongoing as the RCMP believes there are additional subjects involved and released video footage in hopes additional tips from the public will be provided.

A stolen burgundy 2015 Ford Edge Sport believed to be involved in the incident was captured on security cameras in the area of the residence and was later recovered in northeast Calgary.

As this continues to be an active investigation, no further details regarding these suspects will be released until information is sworn.