Albertans encouraged to follow 9PMRoutine

Albertans are encouraged to ensure their properties are secure to deter crimes of opportunity

The Alberta RCMP is offering crime prevention tips to protect properties as more Albertans are starting to spend more time away from home.

In May, there were 313 residential break and enters, and 39 seasonal property break and enters in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

While reporting crimes is important to help police find perpetrators, the RCMP encourages Albertans to learn how to best protect their property.

To ensure properties are secure, it’s recommended Albertans lock the front, back, garage, and shed doors, ensure tools are stored in a safe location, have an alarm system and motion sensor lights, and have a fence or natural barrier around the property.

Albertans are also encouraged to follow the 9PMRoutine, where they ensure their homes, property, and vehicles are secured for the night to deter crimes of opportunity.

RCMP asks the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to the police.

If you see a crime in progress, dial 911.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.