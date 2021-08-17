Annual Synergy Duck Race raises over $3,000

The funds collected will be used for youth and community development programs

Synergy’s annual Duck Race raised over $3,000 that will be kept in the community to support youth and community development programs.

On Aug. 14, Chestermere RCMP, Peace Officers, political leaders, and representatives from Synergy competed in an obstacle course at Camp Chestermere.

“It was a really great time, and it was a really great race,” said Programming and Fundraising Assistant, and Lead Coordinator for the Duck Race, Hanna Mughal.

“All the funds will go towards our youth and community development programs. These programs are for kids seven and up, they focus on leadership, personal development, and social and emotional skills, they are really important for the community and in making sure our youth feel supported, heard and connected to the resources they need, it will be a huge help to our programs,” she said.

New to the Duck Race this year, Synergy partnered with Shaw for Text to Donate that matched funds.

“People could text our charity code to a number, and the $10 duck fee got matched by Shaw Charity, so the impact went even further. It was another way we found to be creative,” Mughal said.

For Mughal, the biggest highlight of the Duck Race was having a community event and bringing the community together.

“Last year it was smaller and there were more restrictions. It was nice to have an open community event where people could come down, watch the duck race, we had a good turnout, and it was a nice way for everyone to reconnect outside,” she said.

For Strathmore-Chestermere MLA and Duck Racer Leela Aheer, it was extremely important to participate in the obstacle course as the funds go back into the community.

“It was so much fun, everybody was a beautiful participant and more than that it goes to such a great cause, these kids and the programs, I just want to thank Synergy and the volunteers, donators, this money goes directly back into the community and community programs. It was a great day to race,” Aheer said.

Adding, “I grew up in this community, I’ve been volunteering out here since I was a kid, and for my kids to be out here participating and bringing the community together especially post COVID-19, this is a healing moment for our community to be able to come together like this, to work together, and put money back into the community.”

Without the support of people who donated, racers, and local organizations that donated prizes, the annual Duck Race wouldn’t have been possible.

“Thank you to everyone who bought a duck, and to all the amazing donors that also donated prizes. The race is entirely supported by the community,” Mughal said.