BOOST National putting Chestermere on the map for curling 

The BOOST National brought the best curlers in the world to Chestermere

The second event of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling series, the BOOST National exceeded the City of Chestermere’s expectations with between 500 to 600 spectators from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7.

“I could not be prouder of how successful this event was. I think our community really needed something like this to bring everybody together. It was so enjoyable to see all the smiles whether it was the fans, the volunteers, the staff, or even the curlers themselves,” said Marla Forth.

She added, “Everyone was so happy to be able to enjoy this world-class event. What really struck me was the caliber of the curlers at the BOOST National in our city, it was almost like a pre-Olympic event. It is very likely that one of the teams that curled at the Grand Slam of Curling in Chestermere is going to win a Gold Medal in Beijing China in the Winter Olympics of 2022.”

The City of Chestermere was proud to showcase the community and the local venues by hosting the BOOST National.

Throughout the event, city staffers heard feedback from spectators that they were impressed with the transformation of the venue, and they are thrilled to see the international players live in the community.

“We expect the increased number of visitors to the city, paired with national television coverage, puts Chestermere on the map as a destination for major events, such as the BOOST National,” said Nancie Huneault, the City of Chestermere Culture and Special Events Planner. “With our proximity to Calgary and our fantastic sporting amenities, we’re the ideal location.”

Although the BOOST National was a success, the City of Chestermere cannot yet provide an estimate of the economic impact.

With over 120 visiting athletes, over 120 volunteers, and production staff, nationwide online 50/50 ticket draws benefiting the local arena and curling club, and daily event attendance of over 1,200 per day, the BOOST National is expected to make a significant impact on the community.

Huneault heard from curlers competing in the BOOST National that they were very excited to compete in Chestermere and excited to have spectators back in the crowd cheering.

“In the weeks leading up to this event, residents have rallied to volunteer and provide support bringing the community closer. It gave residents and local businesses something to look forward to after a couple of challenging years due to the pandemic,” Huneault said.

“Everyone has been so cooperative and accommodating,” she said.

The City of Chestermere hopes the success of the BOOST National shines a light on the local facilities and showcases the lakeside community.