Calgary man charged with second-degree murder of Chestermere man

A stolen burgundy 2015 Ford Edge Sport believed to be involved in the incident was captured on security cameras in the area of the residence and was later recovered in northeast Calgary. The investigation is still on-going as the RCMP believes there are additional subjects involved. Photo submitted

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit laid a second-degree murder charge after a 16-month long investigation.

On Nov. 26 2018, Chestermere RCMP responded to a residence in the West Creek Mews area of Chestermere.

Upon arrival, one of the residents, a 41-year-old Chestermere man was found suffering from an injury caused by a gunshot. He was pronounced deceased at the Foothills Medical Centre shortly after arriving there.

The RCMP Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit was engaged and took carriage of the homicide investigation with assistance from the Chestermere RCMP Detachment, Calgary Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Calgary Police Service.

On March 22, a 37-year-old Calgary man was charged in the murder of the Chestermere man, who was shot at his residence and subsequently died in hospital.

After a Judicial hearing, the Calgary man has been remanded into custody and will next appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 8.

The investigation is still on-going as the RCMP believes there are additional subjects involved and are releasing video footage in hopes additional tips from the public will be provided.

A stolen burgundy 2015 Ford Edge Sport believed to be involved in the incident was captured on security cameras in the area of the residence and was later recovered in northeast Calgary.

Chestermere RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident.

Please contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.