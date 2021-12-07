Calgary start-up changing the way people think about flour 

KOR Foods has introduced a flour with health benefits to the Canadian market

A local start-up is encouraging Calgary and surrounding area residents to begin their health food journey by introducing healthy ingredients into their foods.

“Our pitch is simple: Eat better flour an Enhanced All-Purpose Flour that replaces your traditional flour, with a stronger foundation of protein, iron, potassium, calcium and vitamin A, B, magnesium, and zinc,” a KOR Foods media release said.

The flour uses a blend of wheat and plant-based proteins, to provide more health benefits to meals, without changing any recipes.

KOR Foods was a participant in the Alberta Innovates, TAP, and Alberta Yield incubator held by Platform Calgary and was highlighted for going to market.

“Our Enhanced All-Purpose Flour doesn’t compromise on taste, texture or measurements, but whether you’re making brownies, cookies, cupcakes, bread or pizza, the benefits are immediate,” the media release reads.

KOR Foods is reaching out to all Canadian food businesses to discuss the importance of adding healthy ingredients to create healthier foods, reduce water consumption, lower GHG and be a positive leader in nutrition.

“KOR Foods Enhanced Flour, I believe is a breakthrough product in enhancing the nutritional value in a wide range of recipes. It is a versatile product with great benefits, especially related to area of healthcare nutrition,” Chris Wood Executive Chef, St Michaels Health Group said.