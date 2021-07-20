Calgary’s Green Line LRT project approved 

$1.53 billion was allocated in the Alberta government 2019 budget

Following a provincial review, the government of Alberta approved the revised business case for Calgary’s Green Line LRT project on July 7.

“Alberta’s $1.53 billion commitment toward the Green Line is a massive investment in the future of Calgary, one we are happy to make because we believe our best days are ahead of us. I’m grateful for the hard work done by the technical experts at the province and the city to make the Green Line a functional project that connects to the rest of the LRT network. I am confident that the Green Line is in a stronger, more certain position today, and is in the capable hands of an experienced project team that can take this important project forward,” said the Minister of Transportation and Minister of Municipal Affairs, Ric McIver.

The City of Calgary was required to submit a revised business case to the provincial and federal governments after revising the alignment of the Green Line LRT in June 2020, during that time the province began reviewing the project to ensure it was technically and financially sound.

The recommendations of the provincial review were shared with the City of Calgary in fall 2020. The City of Calgary addressed the recommendations in the business case that was submitted to the province in late May and submitted to the federal government on June 24.

The City of Calgary will take a phased approached to constructing the Green Line LRT.

The first phase, which is expected to begin in the fall, will be 18 kilometres of LRT from Shepard to Eau Claire, which includes bus rapid transit enhancements along Centre Street to 160 Avenue, the second phase is two kilometres of LRT from Eau Claire to 16 Avenue North