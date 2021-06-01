Camp Chestermere preparing for Seniors Week

Camp Chestermere will be offering a drive-through dinner for seniors to enjoy

For Seniors Week in Chestermere, Camp Chestermere is hosting a drive-through dinner as part of the closing program on June 12.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, Camp Chestermere’s involvement this year is scaled down significantly,” said Camp Chestermere Executive Director, Shannon Dean.

Traditionally, Camp Chestermere would host the kick-off lunch, opening ceremonies, and activities throughout the first day, such as boat tours of the lake.

However, due to the pandemic, Camp Chestermere was not able to host activities throughout the week but did get involved on the Seniors Week planning committee throughout the year.

“Camp Chestermere’s motto is A Place to Belong, and we create a place to belong for everyone by Building Relationships, Creating Experiences, and Developing People. By doing these things then we are a gift to the community. We want people to know that we are A Place to belong for everyone and we are not just a summer camp,” Dean said.

Although this year’s Seniors Week will be different, seniors can still expect high-quality programs that have been tailored to a wide variety of needs and interests.

For the dinner on Saturday night, seniors can expect a baked potato bar with a wide variety of toppings to choose from including margarine, salsa, veggie chili, taco meat, green onions, banana peppers, bacon bits, sour cream, and cheese. The meal will also come with a double chocolate cookie and a samosa.

For Seniors Week, Dean is looking forward to providing entertainment to seniors.

“While in-person would be better, at least we are able to provide something for seniors in our community to be a part of and be celebrated,” Dean said.

Adding, “While I am looking forward to Seniors Week 2021, I can’t wait until Seniors Week 2022 when we can be back in person.”

Residents are encouraged to view the Seniors Week programs on the City of Chestermere website at, https://www.chestermere.ca/908/Seniors-Week, and to register for the baked potato bar until June 9, at campchestermere.campbrainregistration.com.