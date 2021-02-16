Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition filling the gap for mental health supports available 

The Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition is working with local not-for-profits to offer mental health programs and services

The Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition is working to ensure Chestermere and area residents have access to mental health supports and services offered in the community.

The Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition originated in 2019 and is a multi-sectoral group of professionals and community members who share a common goal of bringing awareness to mental health supports that are available in Chestermere while sharing information to resources, programs, and services.

“There’s a wide variety of supports available. Anything preventative and early intervention to moderate and severe,” said the Synergy Community Development and Operations Manager, Coralee McIntosh.

Supports and services available include Stepping Stones to Mental Health, Parent and Caregiver Support Services, Synergy, Camp Chestermere, Community Therapy Dogs, the Chestermere Public Library, and other local not-for-profit organizations.

“There are programs and services available for youth, seniors, and parents,” McIntosh said.

“A lot of times people might not think of an organization like Girl Guides, Scouts, or day camps as mental health supports, but really, they all support the mental wellness of youth and families, while the Whitecappers support mental wellness for seniors,” she said.

“Synergy is so connected with us, we are able to meet our youth needs which is huge during the pandemic, all areas of mental wellness are large during the pandemic. For Synergy to have a finger on the pulse works both ways for our community and enhances our community,” Leslie Racz said.

Before the Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition, mental health supports were offered through the Alberta Health Services (AHS) in Kinniburgh.

“There was coverage with the AHS mental health in Kinniburgh, they cover moderate to severe mental health,” Racz said.

Adding, “We saw the gap in the community for mild to moderate, and that’s where the coalition started.”

The Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition has been positively received by the community.

“We span all aspects of the community in mental health, from schools, healthcare, to preventative, it’s been received very positively,” Racz said.

“We know we’re supporting the needs of the people who need to be supported. There are so many different groups, and sectors, it all comes together well,” McIntosh added.

Going forward, members of the Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition are working to bring more awareness to the coalition, by creating social media, and hosting the Chestermere Wellness Challenge.

“Last year was really about getting the resources together, this year is about bringing more awareness to the coalition itself,” McIntosh said.

“It’s very much an agency-based coalition, and we’re wanting to get the word out further so we can keep connected with the residents,” Racz said.

McIntosh is now encouraging Chestermere and area residents to participate in the six-week Chestermere Wellness Challenge, where residents will earn points for completing wellness activities.

“We will be having videos of different local professionals focusing on healthy sleep, eating, play, work, school life balance, love and relationships, we’re trying to bring the community into this,” McIntosh said.

To register for the Chestermere Wellness Challenge, visit https://www.yoursynergy.ca/chestermerewellnesschallenge.

The Chestermere and area Mental Health Coalition has been made possible through funding received from the Chestermere Family and Community Supports Services (FCSS).