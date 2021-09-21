Chestermere celebrates official ribbon cutting of new community, Waterford

Waterford will feature entry-level townhomes to luxury estates

Douglas Developments celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its newest community, Waterford on the southwest side of the City of Chestermere on Sept. 1.

Waterford is set to be Chestermere’s premier community featuring entry-level townhomes from the mid $300’s to luxury estate homes upwards of $1 million.

“As you may know, one of council’s priorities at the start of our term in 2017 was to increase the diversity of housing available in Chestermere so that residents of all ages and stages can find a home here, right here in Waterford,” said City of Chestermere Mayor, Marshall Chalmers.

The official event featured speeches from Douglas Developments president, Doug Musak and Mayor Chalmers.

Following the speeches, a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred including each of the builders in Waterford; Green Cedar Homes, Devine Custom Homes, Artistique Homes, and Douglas Homes.

Waterford will span 466 acres, have over 3,700 residential lots, and be home to 10,000 residents.

Douglas Developments is developing almost 300 acres of this community in stage one.

Waterford will feature a wide range of homes built, including townhomes, duplexes, single-family laned, front attached, and estate homes.

Features throughout the community will include three commercial developments, eight parks, and outdoor spaces, three school sites, a regional pathway connecting all community amenities and access to the Western Irrigation District (WID) canal pathway, and three storm ponds and other water features.

The development of Waterford is the culmination of over 10 years of work from many industry partners, the City of Chestermere and Douglas Developments.

“We have worked very hard with our partners to ensure Waterford is an outstanding addition to Chestermere,” said the President of Douglas Developments president, Doug Musak.

Adding, “We have seen great success in phase one and we are excited to keep that momentum going with construction on phase two underway.”