Chestermere celebrates seniors 

Seniors are encouraged to participate in a range of online programs and activities for Seniors Week

Although this year's Seniors Week activities are online, there will still be a Wellness Fair like previous years. The day will feature virtual yoga, meditation, information sessions, and other wellness activities. Photo submitted Don Cassidy

Chestermere is celebrating local seniors virtually during the annual Seniors Week from June 7 until June 13, with a variety of online activities.

“This event provides an opportunity for us to celebrate our seniors who generously share their experiences, abilities, and wisdom with our community. Take a moment to enjoy our virtual events and acknowledge the seniors who have a role in your life” said Mayor Chalmers.

This year’s festivities will feature special guests from City Council, including Mayor Chalmers and Councillor Ritesh Narayan.

“We’ll also hear from the Chestermere Seniors Coalition and the Chestermere Historical Foundation, along with some of our sponsoring organizations, local business owners, community members, and the City of Chestermere Staff,” said the Seniors and Community Development Facilitator for the City, Sharron Matthewman.

Virtual presentations will include historical tours and videos; Punjabi, Greek, and Latin cooking demonstrations; educational lunch and learns; a radio play; and even ukulele lessons.

“As in previous years, we will be dedicating an entire day to the Wellness Fair on June 11,” Matthewman said.

Adding, “You can join us throughout the day for virtual yoga, meditation, information sessions, and other wellness activities.”

New this year, the city will also be offering a special free screening of the award-winning documentary ‘The Great Disconnect’ on June 9 at 6 p.m. A panel discussion with the filmmakers and other experts will follow.

To round out the week, attendees can register to pick up baked potatoes and samosas from Camp Chestermere’s ‘Seniors’ Week Drive-Thru’ on June 12 before settling in to enjoy the closing ceremonies.

“Our final day of virtual entertainment includes Bhangra dancing with Young Bhangra Calgary, and a live piano bar sing-along with Chance Devlin of Big Deal Entertainment,” Matthewman said.

To view the full schedule of events, visit https://chestermere.ca/seniorsweek.

The virtual events can be viewed by clicking on the live Webex link or calling the toll-free number posted on the webpage.