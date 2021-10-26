Chestermere gets into the Halloween spirit with annual Pumpkin Patch

Over $1,300 was raised for community initiatives

An estimated 400 families attended the annual Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch to find the perfect pumpkin for Halloween on Oct. 16.

Throughout the day families could listen to Halloween-themed stories told by the Chestermere Public Library, enjoy popcorn from RE/MAX Key, and coffee and hot chocolate supplied by Tim Hortons.

“It went really well. People were so glad for us to be back after missing last year I because of COVID-19, that was a big success,” said Steve King.

“It was a great family event that has always been that way, the young kids were delighted to be playing among the pumpkins and choosing the one they wanted to carve up, it was a good day all around,” he added.

This year, families could enjoy a free pancake breakfast.

“We had a free breakfast this year because we had to cancel the breakfast at the country fair because the weather was so bad. Breakfast was aligned with the pumpkin patch, that went down well, everyone got a breakfast, coffee, or hot chocolate,” King said.

The annual Chestermere Lions Pumpkin Patch raised over $1,300 that will be used to support community initiatives and causes.

“The funds that we made will go back into the community towards worthy causes in Chestermere,” King said.

Throughout the day, King received feedback from families that loved the event.

“It was a great family event all around. Families loved the event, they really do enjoy it, the whole atmosphere of the event, and they are glad to help out the Lions,” King said.

Adding, “A few families showed up not quite knowing what it was, and they said they will definitely come back again next year. The spirit generally was really upbeat, families really enjoyed the event.”

The Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch is an important community event as it gives families an opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit.

“It’s one of those few family events that is outside, so families aren’t concerned as much about the COVID-19 situation, it’s just a fun event. Families with young children really enjoy coming along and participating in the whole event,” King said.

Without the support of Costco that donated $300 for supplies, support from Synergy, the Chestermere Whitecappers, Leela Aheer, and Eric’s No Frills, the pumpkin patch wouldn’t have been possible.

“The pumpkins came from No Frills, Eric did a great job, he made sure there weren’t any pumpkins that were rotten or slashed,” King said.

Adding, “We want to thank Eric and his group for their support.”

The Chestermere Lions Club is now running a pumpkin carving competition as a follow-on event.

For more information on the pumpkin carving competition, visit, https://www.facebook.com/ChestermereLionsClub.