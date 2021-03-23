Chestermere handmade vendors create go-to website 

Handmade in Chestermere features local vendors who sell baked goods, bath and body products, home products, jewelry, and items for children

Handmade in Chestermere is giving Chestermere and area residents an opportunity to support local vendors while finding unique products, such as fire claws, bath and body products, home products, jewelry, items for children and baked goods. Photo submitted by Caitlin Bowers

Chestermere handmade vendors are showing the importance of shopping locally through the newly launched Handmade in Chestermere website.

Handmade in Chestermere originally began when a group of local vendors created a Facebook page where everyone could post their products and build a following.

“With the struggles of COVID-19, and more people launching their homes businesses and not having marketing help, it was a great outlet for us to all put our stuff out there, and build a following,” said the Creator of Handmade in Chestermere website, Caitlin Bowers.

For the Founder of Handmade in Chestermere Facebook page, Lisa Chocholik creating a spot where anyone can go to look for local makers was extremely important.

“The idea came to me to have Handmade in Chestermere, and it very quickly had a good little following. It’s gone really well, more vendors every day want to join the page, everything takes a little bit of time, but we’re staying consistent with it,” Chocholik said.

Adding, “My feeling is that we will be a very established presence where everybody in Chestermere will know to go to Handmade in Chestermere.”

Recently, Bowers posted a survey for customers asking if they would rather shop online, in-person, via a Facebook post or through a catalogue.

The survey indicated that customers would rather shop online especially during COVID-19.

Bowers then surveyed the vendors, asking if they would be interested in a multivendor website or an app.

“There was a 99 per cent yes rate that people were interested in a multi-vendor website,” Bowers said.

Although creating Handmade in Chestermere has not always been a goal for Bowers, she knew eventually she would create something like the website.

“I have an entrepreneurial mindset, and I’ve always been looking at doing different things,” Bowers said.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart and looking for ways for me to be successful but also for the vendors in the community to be successful,” she said.

Through the Handmade in Chestermere website, local vendors are hopeful to create more awareness of the importance of shopping locally.

“Now that a lot of people have lost their jobs, not being able to support yourself because there’s been a huge shift in the economy is pretty difficult, everyone in the community is linked together,” Bowers said.

“There’s a lot of reasons people should shop local, one of the main reasons is shopping local is going to offer you unique products, unique twists on traditional crafts, or entirely unique ideas,” Chocholik said.

Adding, “All of us local makers bring our personal experience, our skills, and our creativity to our products.”

Going forward, Bowers’ vision for Handmade in Chestermere is to be a known spot for people to go to easily find what they are looking for.

“Each vendor has their own online store and customers are able to purchase from multiple vendors at one time. It’s an all-in-one shop, so they do not have to navigate between different websites while shopping,” Bowers said.

Chocholik is also working on building the Handmade in Chestermere following.

“I would like us to be a buzzword in Chestermere. It’s a win-win for absolutely everybody in the community, ease of shopping for the residents, and building up support for the local makers,” Chocholik said.

“All of us makers are passionate about what we do, and we’re excited to share our creations with everyone else,” she said.

For more information, to join the mailing list, and to shop visit https://handmadeinchestermere.ca/.