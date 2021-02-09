Chestermere Peace Officers and RCMP arrest Calgary man for impaired driving 

The 60-year-old Calgary man is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court

On Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. while on a regular patrol in the area of Chestermere Blvd. and Rainbow Road, a Chestermere Peace Officer observed a pick-up truck failing to maintain the center driving lane and driving erratically.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon further investigation, the Chestermere RCMP were requested to attend.

Following a roadside interview with the driver, the RCMP attempted to place the driver under arrest.

The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade the investigating officers.

Chestermere’s Peace Officers and Chestermere RCMP conducted an extensive neighbourhood search and located the driver a short time later.

As a result, a 60-year-old male from Calgary was arrested on multiple charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle and will be appearing in Strathmore Provincial Court.

“With a very progressive and effective partnership, Chestermere’s law enforcement agencies are able to quickly identify impaired drivers and other dangerous users of the roadway to ensure the safety of the community,” said Chestermere Community Peace Officer Shawn Press.

Adding, “We remind drivers not to drink and drive, and if you are consuming alcohol or cannabis, to ensure you have a safe ride home. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 911.”