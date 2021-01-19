Chestermere RCMP and Emergency Response Team arrest man on outstanding warrants

The man was arrested without incident

On Jan. 12, Chestermere RCMP responded to an incident on Invermere Drive.

There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Residents living in the area were asked to remain indoors, while the public was asked to stay away from the area, and RCMP asked that their activity not be broadcasted on social media.

Parents who had children at Prairie Waters Elementary School and St. Gabriel The Archangel School were asked to contact the school directly as plans are in place for a regular dismissal.

With the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, the male occupant was arrested on outstanding warrants without incident.