Jan. 16, 2021

Chestermere RCMP investigate discovered body

Chestermere, Alta – On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Chestermere RCMP were notified of human remains that were located on a rural road just west of Chestermere, Alta.

Police have processed the scene and the remains have been taken to the Medical Examiners office in Calgary. An Autopsy will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 18. At this time, the identity of the deceased is not known, however RCMP believe the victim is a Caucasian female. K Division Major Crimes are currently investigating.

No further information is being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Chestermere RCMP or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.