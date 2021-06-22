Chestermere RCMP launch CAPTURE program

The CAPTURE program will use public assistance in solving, deterring, and preventing crimes in the community

Photo submitted by Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz

The Chestermere RCMP and the City of Chestermere have launched a Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence (CAPTURE) program.

The CAPTURE program represents the evolution from the Voluntary Registry of Home Surveillance currently kept at the Chestermere RCMP to a fully automated online service accessible by residents and businesses 24/7.

“Our members with the Chestermere RCMP have been working diligently to keep our community arguably the safest in the Calgary urban area with the support of our residents. I would encourage all Chestermere residents and businesses to participate in this easy-to-use program to maintain our high level of community safety, particularly as our community grows,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

Adding, “Community safety is everyone’s responsibility. I look forward to continued community support in this initiative to help keep Chestermere one of the safest communities in the Calgary urban area.”

The purpose of the CAPTURE program is to seek the public’s assistance in solving, deterring, and preventing crimes in the community with captured surveillance footage.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to visit, chestermerecapture.ca, to learn more about the program, and to register.

Residents can enter their video footage information and select if they want to receive a CAPTURE program decal as a deterrent to property criminals.

Once on the system, Chestermere RCMP members can quickly identify residences or businesses which may possess footage to assist in solving crimes in the area.

Provision of the footage is voluntary, access to personal information is limited to Chestermere RCMP, and participants can cancel their accounts at any time.