The Issue has been resolved





Chestermere RCMP on scene of incident – Invermere Drive – Update

Chestermere, Alta – The incident has been safely resolved. With the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, the male occupant was arrested on outstanding warrants without incident.

Further information about the nature of this incident will be made available to the media tomorrow. No further updates are expected today.

Chestermere, Alta. – Chestermere RCMP are on scene of an incident in the 200 Block of Invermere Drive.

There is a heavy police presence. Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors and the public is asked to stay away from the area. RCMP is asking that their activity not be broadcasted on social media. There is no risk to the public.

There is no north access to Invermere Drive at Windermere Drive.

Parents with children at Prairie Waters Elementary School and St. Gabriel The Archangel School are asked to contact the school directly as plans are in place for a regular dismissal.

An update will be provided when available and the public/media are thanked for the cooperation in avoiding the area.