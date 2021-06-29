Chestermere-Shoppers-Drug-Mart-robbery-suspects-caught-in-Calgary

Five suspects were apprehended by Calgary Police members and police service dog units

On June 19, at approximately 12:57 p.m. Chestermere RCMP received a report of a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart.

Two males entered the store targeting the fragrance section. Both males scooped several boxes of various fragrances into bags brought into the store.

Store patrons and staff immediately noticed the theft and approached the males who produced a large can of bear spray and ordered everyone to keep back.

Both males ran out of the store and fled in a waiting grey Toyota Tacoma. The robbery was immediately reported by staff along with a detailed description of the vehicle and the direction of travel heading West on Chestermere Boulevard toward Calgary.

An Alberta Sheriff participating in the Enhanced Road Safety Program spotted the vehicle and observed it from a distance allowing Chestermere RCMP to alert Calgary Police the vehicle was entering their area.

The vehicle was eventually followed by HAWCS until it stopped in the area of the Calgary Zoo and the five occupants fled. Calgary Police members and police service dog units captured all occupants.

Through the joint investigation between Chestermere RCMP and Calgary Police Service, two of the individuals were linked to an earlier robbery at a business in Calgary.

The fragrances that were stolen from Shoppers Drug Mart and the weapon used in the occurrence was recovered.

Three of the occupants were charged with a number of offences in relation to the Chestermere matter.

A 39-year-old Calgary man was charged with Robbery with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and was held in custody to appear at a later date in provincial court.

A 29-year-old Saskatchewan Resident was charged with Robbery. He was held for a bail hearing and later released on conditions to attend provincial court.

A 39-year-old Airdrie man was charged with Robbery. He was released on various conditions to attend court at a later date.

Further charges were laid in relation to this matter and earlier incident by Calgary Police.

“The response to this incident and subsequent seamless coordination between three agencies were effective in tracking, apprehending, and laying charges against those involved. It speaks to the professionalism and dedication by members of Calgary Police Service, the Alberta Sheriffs, and our local Chestermere RCMP members in their efforts to solve crime and maintain public safety,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.