Chestermere-Strathmore Family Resource Network supporting families

The Family Resource Network is offering programs and services to support families and their unique needs

The Chestermere-Strathmore Family Resource Network (FRN) is connecting with families through pop-up events in the park to introduce them to programs and services that are available.

“Networks provide a range of services and support that focus on strengthening parenting and caregiving knowledge, social support, coping and problem-solving skills, access to community supports and resources, improving child and youth development, building resiliency and fostering well-being,” said Parent and Caregiver Support Services Coordinator, Suzan Jensen.

Adding, “Family Resource Networks are a one-stop-shop for families looking for quality, community-based programs, information, and support services. If we are unable to support your family then an appropriate referral will be made to an agency or service provider.”

When the Parent Link Centre funding ended in March 2020, a re-envisioned program to support the well-being and resiliency of children, youth and families was launched by the province.

“Each agency has a unique area of focus, with the City of Chestermere’s Parent & Caregiver Support Services (PCSS) focusing on supporting Chestermere parents and caregivers with children under the age of 13,” Jensen said.

The Chestermere-Strathmore FRN is a collaborative group of community-based service providers offering prevention and early intervention services and supports for families with children ages 0-18 years of age in Chestermere, Langdon, Southeast Rocky View, Strathmore, Wheatland County, Rockyford, Standard, Hussar, Gleichen, and Cluny.

The local FRN is a collaboration of agencies that includes Trellis Commons, Healthy Families, and the City of Chestermere’s PCSS.

The Chestermere-Strathmore FRN releases a monthly newsletter that provides a full list of the programs and opportunities that are available to children, youth, and parents, and caregivers.

Families can find universal programs and support to more intensive or targeted support and are encouraged to connect by visiting www.chestermere.ca/pcss or contacting the network directly to find out how they can help.

No referral is needed to access programs or services.

“Being a parent is one of the toughest jobs we will take on, and we won’t always have the answers. The Chestermere-Strathmore FRN is an excellent resource for parents, children, and youth to support with accessing information, building knowledge and skills, and connecting with others in the community,” Jensen said.

“Whether you have a general parenting question, or are concerned about your teen’s mental health, our FRN can help. We will help you navigate the different program and services offerings to best suit your family’s needs,” she said.

Going forward, the Chestermere-Strathmore FRN team is excited to offer more in-person opportunities for families, while continuing to provide virtual workshops and programs.

Families can access the City of Chestermere’s PCSS that focuses on supporting Chestermere parents and caregivers with children under the age of 13 by offering a range of virtual and in-person workshops, parenting support, developmental check-ups, information, and resources.

To get involved with the PCSS, contact 403-207-7050, or email pcssinfo@chestermere.ca.

Trellis Commons Chestermere-Strathmore is another option for families and delivers a range of services throughout the region including early childhood development and youth programs, Indigenous parenting programs, home visitation services for families with children ages seven to 18, information and supports, all of which are available to Chestermere residents.

Families can contact Trellis Commons Chestermere-Strathmore by calling 403-983-0076 or emailing strathmoreFRN@growwithtrellis.ca.

Lastly, families can access a home visitation program for parents and families with children under the age of six, that offers individualized supports and services depending on the needs of each family, through the Healthy Families program.

Families can contact the Healthy Families program by calling 403-586-0665 or emailing main@asc-mva.ab.ca.