Child falls through Chestermere storm pond Friday afternoon

January 15, 2021

Submitted by City of Chestermere

Chestermere, AB – On Friday afternoon, Chestermere Peace Officers (CPOs) received a call from a member of the public concerned that a child had fallen through the ice at the Kinniburgh Storm Pond. They advised that the child was able to self-extricate and left the scene.

CPOs attended the scene, located the hole in the ice and spoke with several witnesses. They have been unable to locate the child or the child’s family.

Chestermere Fire Services was also dispatched to the area. The Fire Department found the evidence of the child falling through the snow covered storm pond ice. Upon thorough search of the location and the water, they were able to determine that the child had been freed.

In order to confirm the wellbeing of the child, CPOs ask that the child’s family reach out to them as soon as possible.

Anyone else who has information relevant to this situation is asked to contact Chestermere Peace Officers at 403-207-7058 or by emailing enforcement@chestermere.ca.

All Chestermere residents are reminded that storm ponds are very dangerous due to extreme fluctuations in ice quality. Storm water run off, which contains high amounts of salt and other contaminates, weakens the ice.

The City has been proactively reminding residents that activities on storm ponds are prohibited and that storm ponds are NEVER safe to be on. Visit www.chestermere.ca/stormponds to learn more about why they are so dangerous.

The City of Chestermere offers 13 outdoor rinks on land and on the lake on which residents can skate. Locations can be found at www.chestermere.ca/skate.