Community banner project showcasing what residents love about Chestermere

The banners will feature the community’s favorite local activities, pets, family, hobbies, and scenery

The Chestermere Streetscape Committee is inviting residents to submit photos for banners that will be displayed in Anniversary Park.

“The idea behind our community banner project is community pride and participation. The project is open to all residents, and we are encouraging people to use these banners to tell the community what living in Chestermere means to them,” said Chair of the Chestermere Streetscape Committee, Bea Germain.

The banners can feature photos and short texts or quotes that illustrate the community’s favorite local activities, pets, family, hobbies, or their best photos of Chestermere scenery.

“Our goal is to have the first batch of banners on display sometime in June,” Germain said.

Adding, “We will continue to accept new banner applications from the community each year, as banners will be placed in storage each fall, and then re-hung each spring along with any new submissions we receive.”

Participants who would like to pay for their banner with a credit card or cheque will need to complete the form available on the City’s website.

There is an additional form available for any participants who would prefer to pay for their banner with PayPal.

Participants can use the form links to upload their photos in .jpeg and any text in PDF formats.

There is a word limit of 25 words and applications may be edited for appropriateness and text length.

The banners will be produced and displayed in Anniversary Park from spring to fall each year.