Country Fair always brings the community together

Families could enjoy rodeo events, market, petting zoo, and red ribbon competition

The 32 annual Chestermere Country Fair had something for every member of the family to enjoy on Sept. 11.

Throughout the day, families could watch the parade, bull riding, mutton busting, zucchini car races, visit the indoor market, red ribbon competition, petting zoo, kids’ zone, and learn about farm safety.

“We have just about everything going on,” said Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society President, Andrea Fleming.

“The Country Fair brings the community together. We have over 250 volunteers that have helped us this year, it brings everyone from Chestermere and Rocky View together as a community,” she added. “It’s something fun, it’s one of the big events for Chestermere, a lot of people come out, enjoy, visit, and have a good time.”

New to the Chestermere Country Fair was bull riding, as the Bulls on the Beach event in July was so successful the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society wanted to bring it back again.

“We ran the Bulls on the Beach in July, and it was so popular we decided to have one more event this year,” Fleming said.

The Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society started bull riding during the High School Rodeos, however, they wanted to bring the event to Chestermere.

“The bucking chutes came up for sale, from there we went with bull riding. It’s been evolving from the High School Rodeo, we wanted to do more with our corral, and have something new to offer to Chestermere,” Fleming said.

Without the continued community support, the annual Chestermere Country Fair wouldn’t be possible.

“Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting our events and coming out, that’s why we do it, to give back to the community,” Fleming said.