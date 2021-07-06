CRCA to charge parking fees for beach users

The parking policy is expected to be in place until September

The Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) is charging parking fees for beach users a daily fee of $25 per vehicle per entry to access designated parking stalls.

Users coming to the facility for recreation centre purposes will not have to pay a parking fee.

Charging for parking stalls will make it more manageable for individuals who have paid to utilize the facility, and CRCA members, to find adequate parking during peak times throughout the summer.

The CRCA intends to put the revenue generated from the parking fees directly into the future repair and repaving of the centre’s parking lot.

These fees will help subsidize the estimated $1.2 to $1.5 million price tag of the improvements.

Parking will be charged from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Security will be on hand to direct traffic

and collect fees on days when the temperature exceeds 15 degrees Celsius.

This new parking policy is expected to be in place until September, in and out privileges and overnight parking are not permitted.

Once designated spots are full, no additional beach parking will be accepted. Additional recommended parking spots include the west side of West Chestermere Drive, without blocking other roadways.

Those caught parking in the facility lot against restrictions will be towed.