Event organizers excited to bring Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship back to Chestermere Lake this December  

COVID-19 protocols will be implemented as safety is a priority for event organizers

Between 1,500 to 2,000 people attended the second annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship at any given time during the Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 tournament. Organizers of the tournament received feedback from hockey lovers as far south as Florida and as far east as Nova Scotia, saying they want to play in Chestermere’s tournament next year. Photo by Emily Rogers

Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship organizers have decided to move forward with the Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 tournament on Chestermere Lake.

“We felt it was important to not postpone for another year,” said the Founder and Director of the Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship, Alex Halat.

“We worked really hard to ensure that we would keep participants, spectators, and the community safe, and I feel we have achieved this,” he said.

To follow COVID-19 protocols, and ensure the safety of everyone involved, there will be hand sanitization stations, games will be spread out in times, there will be additional space between each rink, participants and spectators are asked to bring their own chairs, and teams are limited to youth only to keep numbers down.

“We have walked through this event through participant and spectator eyes to ensure that we have all safety concerns regarding COVID-19 covered,” said Event Planner Lesley Plumley.

Adding, “It’s very important to all of us that everyone leaves our event feeling that we made sure that they were safe and yet they had a good time.”

Although the event has limited teams for 2021, event organizers have seen registration increase, and excitement grow between participants.

“I look forward to doing this event every year. It’s nice to get outside and get back to where hockey basically began,” said U18 Hockey Player Kylan Vandenbrun.

The Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship began in 2018, and every December raises funds for local and surrounding area charity organizations.

This year, the funds raised will go towards Camp Chestermere and Synergy.

For more information visit, https://wcpondhockey.com/.