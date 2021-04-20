Funding available for multi-lingual counselling providers 

Funding is now available to counselling agencies, and immigrant service agencies that can deliver short term therapeutic care, counselling, and referral services in multiple languages

Chestermere's Human Services Advisory Board is issuing a call for proposals to service providers who deliver counselling services in Tagalog, Punjabi, Vietnamese, Urdu, and Spanish. Funding will be provided by Chestermere Family and Community Support Services to counselling agencies, immigrant service agencies, or any similar providers that can deliver short-term therapeutic care, counselling, and referral services in multiple languages.

“Positive mental health and cultural inclusion are priority areas for the Board,” said Human Services Advisory Board Chair, Scot Caithness.

Adding, “We have a very diverse community in Chestermere and this funding will help facilitate the delivery of counselling services to our residents in their first language as part of the Well-Being, Equity, and Resiliency Counselling Services Project.”

Funding up to $38,038 will be provided by Chestermere Family and Community Support Services to counselling agencies, immigrant service agencies, and any similar providers who complete and submit a proposal, and can deliver short-term therapeutic care, counselling, and referral services in multiple languages.

Proposals that also include delivery approaches that increase accessibility and minimize barriers to clients will be prioritized, such as the delivery of services in person while following COVID-19 safety protocols, availability of services by phone or video conferencing, and affordable and subsidized service options.

Service providers interested in learning more or submitting a proposal can request a submission package from the Community Support Services office by calling 403-207-7050 ext. 7063 or emailing mgavilan@chestermere.ca.

A hard copy proposal submission must be received no later than 4 p.m. on April 30.

The Human Services Advisory Board will review eligible proposals, determine appropriate allocations and notify applicants by June.