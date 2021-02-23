Grant funding allocated to Chestermere-Strathmore constituency 

The grant funding will support the mental wellness and addiction recovery of Albertans

The Growing Families Society for East Rural Counties and Wheatland County Counselling have been approved for phase one of the Community Grant Funding Program for their work in supporting mental health and addiction recovery for Albertans.

The Growing Families Society for East Rural Counties received $85,460, and Wheatland County Counselling received $100,000 from the Community Grant Funding Program.

“The Growing Families Society supports families in Strathmore with their mission to promote, support, and advocate healthy lifestyles. I’m proud to support this investment of $85,000 taxpayer dollars that will help an organization focused on enhancing the unity of families,” said the Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women, and MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore, Leela Aheer.

She added, “Wheatland County Counselling provides professional, comprehensive, and efficient mental health services to clients of all ages in rural communities east of Calgary. This investment of $100,000 taxpayer dollars will support accessible mental health care for struggling members of our community.”

As part of the government of Alberta’s $53 million COVID-19 Mental Health Action Plan, provincial organizations applied for grants which support the work in mental health and addiction.

The Community Grant Funding Program is a significant part of the government of Alberta’s strategy to support the mental wellness and addiction recovery of Albertans during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s government will support evidence-based funding programs and ensure that resources are there for those struggling with addiction issues.

Aheer is excited that the Associate Ministry of Addictions and Mental Health is working closely with local treatment providers to provide the best service possible to those in need.