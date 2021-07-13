Indoor children’s playground now open at New Horizon Mall

SkyCastle encourages children to reach, think, interact, explore, and have fun

Over 34,000 square feet of the New Horizon Mall (NHM) is now occupied by a family entertainment centre, and children’s fantasy playground, SkyCastle.

During the SkyCastle soft opening and trail run, SkyCastle received an overwhelming amount of support from families.

“Before opening, we were not sure what the response would be and were pleasantly surprised by the large turnout for our trial run,” said SkyCastle director, Han Liu.

Adding, “With Alberta’s reopening, we were at 100 per cent capacity on July 1, and there is a lot of space. It’s exciting as we’ve had repeat customers already and have only been open for six days.”

The indoor playground is targeted towards children 10 years old and under and gives children and families a safe environment that features adventure and exploration, with the space being equipped with slides, snow castle, doughnut slide, ninja area, and car track.

The space is an open play area that is designed to ensure children’s safety while challenging them to reach, think, interact, explore, and have fun.

“Socialization is the essence of a child’s growth, especially in this modern internet age. We were so pleased with the initial feedback from our trial run as we heard repeatedly about how impressed parents were with the play areas and the cleanliness of the facility,” Liu said.

SkyCastle continues to follow all Alberta Health Services (AHS) guidelines with continuous cleaning procedures.

Children are booked into hourly sessions and SkyCastle empties at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to clean and disinfect, using electrostatic cleaning gears and sprays environment-friendly, kid-safe, and EPA-approved cleaning materials.

“COVID-19 has been really tough for all retailers, but with the province re-opening, and SkyCastle now open, we are optimistic about the summer and have great events planned,” said NHM General Manager, Bob Parsons.

“We are already noticing that shoppers are making a real effort to support local merchants and we think this is a turning point,” he said.

“We wanted a strong anchor tenant that would attract shoppers and families and found the perfect partner in SkyCastle. I’m already getting more interest from entrepreneurs thinking of opening shops that appeal to kids and parents. Without question this is a game-changer for our marketplace,” said New Horizon Mall Inc. Leasing Director, Ellisa Asaria.

For more information on SkyCastle, visit, https://www.skycastleab.ca/.