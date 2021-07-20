Investigation indicated the tragic Oakmere fire to be non-suspicious 

It was determined the residential fire was not criminal in nature

Through investigation with the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services (CFS), and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner it was determined the Oakmere residential fire on July 2, was non-suspicious in nature.

Chestermere RCMP received a call of a house fire in the Oakmere community on July 2 at 2:36 a.m.

CFS and Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire.

Two related family units were in the home at the time of the fire, tragically, seven occupants were unable to escape the fire.

An adult and four children were able to escape, and the children were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ordered autopsies on the deceased.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Fire Investigator and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit did not indicate the fire to be criminal