Library update: back to curbside service again

The Chestermere Public Library is CLOSED to the public due to Provincial Restrictions. We are back to curbside service so give us a call and we will checkout your holds for you or help you find suitable items. 403-272-9025

Spring Reading Program April 1 – 30, 2021

Our Spring Reading Program runs until the end of April. Don’t forget to register and to enter for the prize baskets. We have reading logs available in paper or electronic form. We also have themed craft kits for the kids.

Library2You

We are offering a weekly delivery service on Fridays. You can place holds on the items you would like, or phone us and we can place holds for you. When you receive notification that your holds have arrived here, (showing HELD status), just give us a call us at (403) 272-9025 and we can book a delivery for you.

Storytimes are online. Watch for stories and more on our Facebook page and our website. We will be posting additional Spring Reading Program storytimes on Wednesday mornings.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Graphic Novels and Manga Club

Love reading Comic Books, Graphic Novels, or Manga? Interested in participating with an online group of people who enjoy it as much as you? Join one of our Graphic Novel and Manga Clubs. There’s one for adults and one for teens. We will be enjoying a different theme each month. The theme for March is “Video Game Comics”. Join us on Discord to chat about the books you read. Registration is available on our website, you must be at least 13 years old to register. Go to our website at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/, click programs and events and scroll down to Graphic Novel and Manga Club. Under information about our club, find the bullet that says, ‘To request an invite to discord’. You will be taken to a registration form to complete, and you will be added to the club.

Online Novel Book Club – May 6, 2021 meeting will be at 7:00 pm

The next title for discussion is: Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah. We will have copies available here at the Library for curbside pick up. Below is a brief synopsis.

“In the rugged Pacific Northwest lies the Olympic National Forest—nearly a million acres of impenetrable darkness and impossible beauty. From deep within this old growth forest, a six-year-old girl appears. Speechless and alone, she offers no clue as to her identity, no hint of her past.”

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/96833548690

E-resources

Don’t forget you can still access all our e-resources. Go to our website for more details and access to eresources like: cloudLibrary, Freegal Music, and LinkedIn Learning.

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com