Library update – Book club to meet on Zoom

Library Hours of Operation:

Monday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

*Closed on Sundays & Statutory Holidays

Provincial Regulations stipulated that Libraries are closed to the public until.

We’re here to help. Here are some services we have available for you:

Curbside Service is continuing during our hours of operation. Drop by or for a speedier transaction, call ahead of time for an appointment. Please call us from your vehicle when you arrive.

Library2You: Weekly delivery service is now available on Fridays. We know that it is difficult for some of you to get to the Library to pick up your items. Now, when you have something on hold, you can give us a call and schedule a delivery right to your door. Not sure how to put an item on hold? Just give us a call and we can place your holds for you.

Storytimes are online. Watch for stories and more on our Facebook page and our website.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Graphic Novels and Manga Club

Love reading Comic Books, Graphic Novels, or Manga? Interested in participating with an online group of people who enjoy it as much as you? Join one of our Graphic Novel and Manga Clubs. There’s one for adults and one for teens. We will be enjoying a different theme each month. The theme for February is “Graphic Novels or Manga adaptation to Movies/Television shows”. Join us on Discord to chat about the books you read. Registration is available on our website. Go to our website at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/, click programs and events and scroll down to Graphic Novel and Manga Club. Under information about our club, find the bullet that says, ‘To request an invite to discord’. You will be taken to a registration form to complete, and you will be added to the club.

Online Novel Book Club

The next meeting will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 https://libraryaware.com/275YCR

We will be discussing The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. Please follow this link to our meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95336399298

March 4, 2021 meeting will be at 7:00 pm

The next title for discussion is: The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell. We have copies available here at the Library, ready for curbside pick up. Below is a brief synopsis.

“Soon after her twenty-fifth birthday, Libby Jones returns home from work to find the letter she’s been waiting for her entire life. She rips it open with one driving thought: I am finally going to know who I am.”

Zoom Link for discussion: https://zoom.us/j/98967997201

E-resources

You will still be able to access our e-resources during the closure. Go to our website for more details and access to e-resources like: Lynda.com; Overdrive-Libby; Solaro; and TumbleBook Library.

If you have any questions or comments you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com