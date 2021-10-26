Library Update – come enjoy the Halloween fun

New Restrictions

The Province has updated the guidance for COVID-19 restrictions that came into effect September 20th, 2021. https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx As part of the updated guidance, libraries are considered entities that need to be accessed by the public for daily living purposes, and as such are not included in the organizations/businesses that can implement the restrictions exemption program. Libraries are instead directed to take other steps to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Libraries must observe mandatory public health measures including:

1) Mandatory masking indoors

2) Maintaining 2 metres distancing between members of different households; additionally, attendees (library patrons) must be with household members only or 2 close contacts if they live alone, and

3) Library capacity is limited to 1/3 fire code occupancy. Please see above link for more details.

We are continuing with children’s programs and storytimes.

Curbside Service

We are still offering curbside service and we have contactless delivery straight to your door inside the city limits. We are always happy to help with reader’s advisory, selecting items, and placing holds for you. We want to help wherever we can, so please contact us if we can help with anything. info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com or, 403-272-9025.

Library2You Courier Service

We are pleased to announce that our courier service is back. You must contact the Library directly to make arrangements for this service. Delivery dates are every other week as follows: October 29; November 12 & 26; and December 10, 2021.

Halloween Photo Backdrop – October 25 – October 31 during open hours

Are the kids all dressed up and want to show off their costumes? Want a photo to remember it by? Call us to book your 15-minute timeslot for a photo in front of our spooky Halloween backdrop.

Halloween Storytime – Friday, October 29 at 10:15 am

Come and join us for this special Halloween storytime. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required for this event. Please call the Library at 403-272-9025 to save your spot!

Session 2 Programs – Registration opens November 1st

Including: After School LEGO Club, STEAM Club, and Art Saturdays. Visit our website for program updates.

Storytimes in the Library at 10:15 am

Join us for songs, stories and more.

Drop-In Family Storytime – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (No registration required)

Grab and Go Bags are Back!

We are bringing back our Grab and Go Bags. These are bags of books and movies to help with your item selection. There are kids’ books in a variety of reading levels and subjects, and the bags are clearly marked. We also have adult reads packaged by genre. Take a quick look when you are here and let us know if there are any that you would like to check out. If you don’t see a grab bag that interests you, be sure to let us know what you would like, and we would be happy to make a custom one just for you.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com