Library update: re-opening hopeful

The Chestermere Public Library is CLOSED to the public due to Provincial Restrictions. Curbside service is available, so give us a call at 403-272-9025 and we will checkout your holds for you or help you find suitable items.

Plan to Re-Open Soon

We hope to re-open in the middle of June 2021. In the meantime, curbside service is still available. Thank you for your patience.

TD Summer Reading Program 2021

Registration for our TD Summer Reading Program will start on June 15, 2021.

Library2You

The Chestermere Public Library is currently offering a weekly delivery service on Fridays. You can place holds on the items you would like, or phone us and we can place holds for you. When you receive notification that your holds have arrived here, (showing HELD status), just give us a call us at (403) 272-9025 and we can book a delivery for you.

This service will be suspended during the months of July and August. We will reassess a restart of our courier service as we approach the end of that time.

Storytimes are online. Watch for stories and more on our Facebook page and our website.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Graphic Novels and Manga Club

Love reading Comic Books, Graphic Novels, or Manga? Interested in participating with an online group of people who enjoy it as much as you? Join one of our Graphic Novel and Manga Clubs. There’s one for adults and one for teens. We will be enjoying a different theme each month. The theme for June is newspaper comics most commonly known as “Sunday Funnies”. Join us on Discord to chat about the books you read. Registration is available on our website, you must be at least 13 years old to register. Go to our website at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/, click programs and events and scroll down to Graphic Novel and Manga Club. Under information about our club, find the bullet that says, ‘To request an invite to discord’. You will be taken to a registration form to complete, and you will be added to the club.

Online Novel Book Club – June 10, 2021 meeting will be at 7:00 pm

The next title for discussion is Paris for One by Jojo Moyes. We will have copies available here at the Library for curbside pick up. Below is a brief synopsis.

Nell is twenty-six and has never been to Paris. She’s never even been on a romantic weekend away–to anywhere–before. Traveling abroad isn’t really her thing. But when Nell’s boyfriend fails to show up for their mini-vacation, she has the opportunity to prove everyone–including herself–wrong. Alone in Paris, Nell finds a version of herself she never knew existed: independent and intrepid. Could this turn out to be the most adventurous weekend of her life?

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/93341542258

E-resources

Don’t forget you can still access all our e-resources. Go to our website for more details and access to eresources like: LinkedIn Learning, Read Alberta eBooks, and Alberta Research Council.

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com