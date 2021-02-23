Library update – Strategic Plan Survey

Library Hours of Operation:

Monday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

*Closed on Sundays & Statutory Holidays

Provincial Regulations stipulated that Libraries are closed to the public until further notice.

Freedom to Read Week – February 21 to 27, 2021

Freedom to Read Week is an annual event that encourages Canadians to think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom, which is guaranteed to them under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Freedom to Read Week is organized by the Freedom of Expression Committee of the Book and Periodical Council. We have a selection of frequently challenged books displayed in our front window by the main entrance.

Visit www.freedomtoread.ca for more information, including ideas on how to celebrate the 36th annual Freedom to Read Week.

Black History Month Display

Check out our display that celebrates Black History Month.

Strategic Plan Survey

Chestermere Public Library wants to give you the best possible library service. We are conducting a survey to identify your library needs. This helps prioritize our goals. The survey link is available on our website and Facebook. We also have paper copies available for pick up. Call us at (403) 272-9025.

Curbside Service is continuing during our hours of operation. Drop by or for a speedier transaction, call ahead of time for an appointment. Please call us from your vehicle when you arrive.

Library2You: We have a weekly delivery service available on Fridays. You can place holds on the items you would like or phone us and we can place holds for you. When you receive notification that your holds have arrived here, (showing HELD status), just give us a call us at (403) 272-9025 and we can book a delivery for you.

Storytimes are online. Watch for stories and more on our Facebook page and our website.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Online Novel Book Club – March 4, 2021 meeting will be at 7:00 pm

The next title for discussion is: The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell. We have copies available here at the Library ready for curbside pick up. Below is a brief synopsis.

“Soon after her twenty-fifth birthday, Libby Jones returns home from work to find the letter she’s been waiting for her entire life. She rips it open with one driving thought: I am finally going to know who I am.”

Zoom Link for discussion: https://zoom.us/j/98967997201

E-resources

Don’t forget you can still access all our e-resources. Go to our website for more details and access to e-resources like: cloudLibrary, Lynda.com, and NoveList Plus.

If you have any questions or comments you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com