Library update – Winter Lights



Provincial Restrictions

Library capacity is limited to 1/3 fire code occupancy.

Winter Lights – Saturday, November 27, 2021 4:00-8:00 pm

We are participating in Winter Lights again this year. Come take a stroll through Story Book Lane. Be sure to pick up your bookmark and get a stamp at each station throughout the library. We have a beautiful backdrop where you can take photos with your own phone, so you will always remember the year you visited Story Book Lane. `Don’t forget your gingerbread and hot chocolate on the way back outside.

Kids’ Holiday Store Donation Bin

Donations accepted until Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society and Camp Chestermere are very excited to announce that they have partnered to host the Kids’ Holiday Store for 2021!

Donations will be accepted at participating venues, including the library, until Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Library2You Courier Service

Please contact the library directly to make arrangements for this service. The final delivery date for this year is on Friday, December 10, 2021. If you require this service, please let us know by 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Session 2 Programs

Registration is Requiredfor the followingIncluding: Two After School LEGO Clubs, a S.T.E.A.M. Club, and Art Saturdays. Visit our website for program updates. Please call us at 403-272-9025 to register.

Baby Story Time Mondays at 10:15 am Registration is Required

This program is in partnership with Chestermere PCSS (Parent and Caregiver Support Services) and is designed for babies up to 18 months.

Drop-In Story Time at 10:15 am

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday

Join us for songs, stories and more.

Grab and Go Bags are Back!

These bags are clearly marked with subject and reading level. Take a quick look when you are here and let us know if there are any that you would like to check out.

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult topics. Topics include, but are not limited to Divorce, Pandemic, Vaccination, Truth and Reconciliation.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com