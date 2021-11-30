Modernizing irrigation district infrastructure

Over 8,000 jobs will be created

The government of Alberta is partnering with the Canada Infrastructure Bank and investing $117.7 million to 10 irrigation directs. Funding will be used to modernize existing irrigation infrastructure, increase primary crop production and water storge capacity, improve water use efficiency, and enhance water security and provide flood protection.

The investment is in addition to the $815 investment announced last fall, for a total of $933 million.

The funding has the potential to create 8,700 jobs and contribute to $477 million annually to Alberta’s GDP.

Jobs will be created through the construction of additional irrigation and the upgrading of existing infrastructure.

Irrigation districts to receive funding include Aetna Irrigation District, Bow River Irrigation District, Eastern Irrigation District, Leavitt Irrigation District, Magrath Irrigation District, Mountain View Irrigation District, Raymond Irrigation District, Ross Creek Irrigation District, St. Mary River Irrigation District, Taber Irrigation District, United Irrigation District, and Western Irrigation District (WID).

The funding is important to the WID and all other participating irrigation districts as it will increasing the efficiency of irrigation and resource use which will have a positive economic impact on the farmers and agriculture food industry while also creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.