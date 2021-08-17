New measures in place to ensure a healthy school year

Health guidance will ensure students’ safety and help school officials prepare for the new school year

The government of Alberta is preparing for a back to the normal school year, with a health guidance document, tool kit, and on-site vaccination.

The Guidance for Respiratory Illness Prevention and Management in Schools document is designed to help schools reduce respiratory illness and infection in schools, and a tool kit provides parents and school staff with information on what to expect as their students head back to the classroom.

“Thanks to the power of vaccines, I’m pleased that students can return to a normal school year in September. The safety of students and staff remains our number one priority, and we have a detailed plan that includes contingency scenarios for continuing student learning if there is a significant change in the COVID-19 situation. We will continue to follow the expert advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and are ready to make changes if needed,” said the Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange.

Consistent with the extended timelines for easing COVID-19 measures, students and school staff are encouraged to screen daily for symptoms using the Alberta Health Daily Checklist and must isolate if they test positive or have the core COVID-19 symptoms.

A 2021-22 School Year Plan contains two scenarios for continuing student learning if there is a significant change in the COVID-19 situation in the fall.

The 2021-22 School Year Plan features best practices in how to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including having a plan in place for students and staff who develop symptoms, cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces, and promoting frequent hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Alberta Health Services (AHS), through a zone Medical Officer of Health, can recommend additional measures if a school experiences a respiratory illness outbreak including screening for symptoms, cohorting, and masking.

School authorities have the ability to put in place local measures, such as physical distancing, cohorting, and masking requirements, that may exceed provincial guidance.

To further promote a safe school year, all eligible Albertans, including students, teaching staff, parents, and guardians, are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated with both doses before the school year begins.

With measures in place and vaccination rates increasing, students will be able to go to in-person classes, with no restrictions on in-person learning or extracurricular activities. However, masking will be required on school buses.

“Making sure Alberta’s schools are safe is one of our government’s top priorities. I am confident that this guidance will help keep students and staff safe, and our province’s children and youth can go on to thrive in the upcoming school year,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

To increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines, immunizations will be available through temporary clinics in schools for students in grades 7 to 12 as well as teachers and staff. Starting on Sept. 7 students, teachers and staff can receive whichever dose they are eligible for in school.

Parent or guardian consent for students will be required through consent forms.

“Vaccines are the most important protective measure for students, teachers, parents, and guardians as we prepare for back to school. I encourage parents and guardians to arrange vaccine appointments for themselves and their children as soon as possible.

This will help further strengthen protection in schools and benefit all youth, whether or not they can be immunized yet,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Throughout the school year, AHS will continue to support schools to manage outbreaks of respiratory illnesses.

To view the Guidance for Respiratory Illness Prevention and Management in Schools document visit, https://open.alberta.ca/publications/guidance-for-respiratory-illness-prevention-and-management-in-schools, or the 2021-22 School Year Plan visit, https://open.alberta.ca/publications/2021-2022-school-year-plan.