Partnership between Elemental and Willow Lake Métis Nation to create prosperity and generational opportunity 

The partnership will be driven by entrepreneurship, diversification, sustainability, capacity building, equity ownership, inclusion, and infrastructure creation in the Wood Buffalo region

Justin Bourque, Vice President and CEO of Willow Lake Metis Nation (WLMN) said the WLMN is working to redefine the traditional relationship between Indigenous communities and industry players, with the new partnership between WLMN and Elemental. The new partnership will create the Willow Lake Métis Nation Development Corporation and will focus on creating a new model for prosperity and generational opportunity for Métis and Indigenous communities. Photo submitted

A new partnership between Elemental and Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) strives to showcase how thoughtful business partnerships with equity opportunities for Indigenous communities can unite Métis people across the country.

WLMN and Elemental, have announced a new partnership which will create the Willow Lake Métis Nation Development Corporation, that will focus on creating a new model for prosperity and generational opportunity for Métis and Indigenous communities.

“WLMN is on a mission to redefine the traditional relationship between Indigenous communities and industry players, said WLMN Vice President and CEO, Justin Bourque.

Adding, “We believe that true reconciliation can only be achieved through equity partnerships that create community prosperity and opportunities for future generations of Indigenous communities.”

The Willow Lake Métis Nation Development Corporation will have an emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development.

First steps are being taken towards developing an East-West Indigenous ownership corridor across Canada, focusing on renewable energy projects that will result in green credits, offsetting Alberta’s oil sands emissions.

The partnership between Elemental and the WLMN will be driven by a collective vision of entrepreneurship, diversification, sustainability, capacity building, equity ownership, inclusion, and infrastructure creation in the Wood Buffalo region.

The Willow Lake Métis Nation Development Corporation will also pursue opportunities across sectors including, power generation and transmission, oil and gas, water filtration, housing, agriculture, transportation, environment data, aggregate, construction, heavy equipment, and engineering.

It’s anticipated that this approach will support the oil sands industry in the Wood Buffalo region, while also creating new sustainable business opportunities for Indigenous investments and ownership.

“Working with the WLMN has proven to be a productive and progressive experience,” said the ECO of Elemental, Chris Hornsby.

Adding, “The Elemental team is fully committed to converting current and future developments in the spirit of partnership and to create and achieve mutual economic value with the WLMN. The elements of our inclusive integrated development partnership suit our industry-leading ESG developments and enhanced inherent economic rights.”

The Elemental and WLMN partnership is one component in redefining Indigenous relationships with industry partners.

WLMN is working to provide the industry with an Indigenous community-based business model.

The Willow Lake Métis Nation Development Corporation will work with other Nations and Indigenous communities to provide opportunities and ensure a prosperous future.

To learn more about the strategic partnership, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/