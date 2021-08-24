RCMP encouraging Albertans to take steps to prevent crimes of opportunity 

Albertans are asked to ensure their yards and properties are secure and valuables are put in a secure location

The Alberta RCMP is encouraging Albertans to reduce crimes of opportunity throughout the summer by securing their yards and properties.

The Alberta RCMP says yards offer new opportunities for thieves, as they are on the lookout for easy targets such as yards with tools left out, unlocked bikes, yards that look unkept, yards with low visibility, and unlit properties at night.

To prevent crimes of opportunity, Albertans are encouraged to lock the front door of their homes when they are in their backyards, ensure bikes and scooters are in a secure location, put tools or lawnmowers away, ask neighbours to check on their property if they are going away, report anything suspicious to local police, turn outside lights on during the night, and encourage neighbours to also put valuables in a secure location.

This month, follow #SummerSafety for crime prevention tips on the Alberta RCMP social media accounts.

RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police, as reports tell them where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

To report a crime in progress dial 911, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.