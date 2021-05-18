Seniors Update: CRPCN Programs and more

Enjoying the long May Days?

Health CRPCN Update:

With Active cases on the rise in this third wave, we must remain vigilant until we get more vaccines in arms. Chestermere currently has 194 active cases. This is concerning, as contact tracing is somewhat limited now. We must act responsibly. Please remain safe.

VACCINES: Please refer to Alberta Health Services website: www.alberta.ca/covid19/vaccine Here you can book your appointment at the first available location. All ages 12 years and up can book now. Please refer to you Family Doctor if you have questions around vaccine and your health conditions. There is a website in regards to vaccine hesitancy off the above mentioned site. We are well on our way to having 60% of our population vaccinated by end of this week.

There are 5 locations in Chestermere you can book and receive your Vaccine if eligible: Pharmacies are Remedy RX, Shopper’s Drug Mart, Safeway, and No Frills as well as Chestermere Medical Centre or the AHS Vaccine site. Please keep checking the vaccine booking website online as they have opened up more spaces in Chestermere. You can book by calling 811, online through the above AHS site, or by booking or dropping by the Pharmacies directly. Some senior’s have dropped in and booked in person at the pharmacies. You will need your AHS Healthcare Number to register and receive your vaccine.

Please, wash hands, 6 feet apart, wear a mask, AND get your vaccine! Isolate if you have symptoms too. A little while longer and we will be out of this time.

Seniors Transportation to Vaccination Sites – While funds are available, Chestermere FCSS can provide assistance with transportation costs and offer seniors 50+ a free one-way or round-trip taxi ride, to their vaccination. *Must meet the criteria for transportation assistance eligibility to apply. If any local seniors are interested, please click the link to download the referral form. chestermere.ca/seniorstransportation We require at least 72 hours notice prior to your appointment and for any cancellations. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Sharron Matthewman, Seniors & Community Development Facilitator at 403-207- 7050 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca

Community

CRPCN Programs: Please visit our website at crpcn.ca for all our courses. Our PCN courses are available to you, free of charge, virtually, by accessing the “Find the Dr” and programs link on our website. All courses offered by all 43 PCN’s are available through this site.

Chestermere Seniors Coalition – Next meeting May 19th, 2021 virtually. This is a community driven group that offers a voice to Seniors in Chestermere, providing input to Senior’s Advisory committee on collective senior’s needs. Anyone with an interest in Chestermere Seniors is welcome to join in. Please contact Leslie Racz at Leslie.racz@crpcn.ca to receive an invite to our next meeting.

The Chestermere Mental Health Coalition – will be offering a new Monthly Column in the Anchor starting May, 2021. Specific themes around Mental Wellness will be featured as well as strategies, tips and personal stories of overcoming Mental Health Challenges. Our first Article was in last week’s Anchor News. Many thanks to Shannon Dean for this submission.

Seniors Week 07 – 13 June 2021 Come and join us VIRTUALLY to celebrate Chestermere and Area Seniors. Events will include opening and closing ceremonies, drive thru baked potato bar, interactive workshops, documentaries, lunch and learns, radio theatre, wellness & more! For more information follow Chestermere.ca/seniorsweek or https://www.instagram.com/cityofchestermere/ @cityofchestermere https://www.facebook.com/CityofChestermere

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favorite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of. This way of travelling, is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. After all, we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge!

Ready? Let’s discover senior life on the road after retirement. Follow the adventures big and small, of seniors who go RVing and camping in Canada and across the world. Listen to inspiring stories of seniors whose motto is “dream and do” what ever your needs, you don’t need a large budget to travel. As long as you keep moving you are never to old for adventure!

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favorite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair, ready? let’s go!

*Adverts may be displayed at the beginning and during video

RV Travel in Retirement [Barb and Dave Rees] – Senior Living https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVoKJKVVQh0 4:37

You Are Never Too Old For The RV Lifestyle! Solo RVing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGIj8sDPfT0 11:12mins

Solo Female Van Life at age 70! Tour of INCREDIBLE DIY Ford Transit Stealth Camper Conversion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GFt-X9J04U 20 :15 mins

Travel, Adventure and Van Life as a Senior // Adventure Experts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_RK4qULJHs 30:29mins

Camping with Old People https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOdxS4VbDkk 4:16 mins