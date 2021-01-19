Strathmore RCMP investigate three-vehicle collision

A Chestermere man has been charged with impaired driving

On Jan. 6 at 6:59 p.m. Strathmore RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 and 100 Street SE in Strathmore.

The investigation revealed that a semi-truck was eastbound on Highway 1 and had stopped at the intersection of 100 Street SE for a red light.

When the light turned green, the semi-truck proceeded through the intersection and was rear-ended by a car. The car subsequently struck an SUV that was also travelling eastbound.

The lone occupant of the SUV, a 45-year-old female from Calgary, was transported by EMS to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was cleared by EMS at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old male from Chestermere has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg causing bodily harm.

He also received an immediate roadside licence suspension for 90 days.

The male is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court.