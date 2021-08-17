Support announced for livestock producers 

Funding through the AgriRecovery program will be available to livestock producers in drought conditions

Livestock producers facing drought will be eligible for financial relief from the new rangeland initiative that will improve water grazing access.

The Government of Alberta is making $136 million available under the AgriRecovery program, a joint program between the governments of Alberta and Canada and has asked the federal government to provide an additional $204 million for a total relief package of $340 million.

“Alberta’s government will always stand behind our farmers and ranchers. They have endured an exceptionally difficult year because of drought conditions, and I am pleased that we are able to provide this relief and support to help them get through this time. These hard-working Albertans are always there for us. We owe it to them to be there when they need us,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

The federal government is currently evaluating the request but has announced $100 million in immediate relief for Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Alberta.

If approved, the funding would provide financial support and immediate cash flow for Alberta’s livestock producers and beekeepers to purchase feed, water, and fencing.

The Alberta Environment and Parks have also approved several temporary changes to grazing and water regulations to open new sources of feed for livestock.

“We’re supporting our livestock sector during this drought. We secured a commitment from Ottawa to initiate an AgriRecovery program, and now we’re calling on them to fully cover their share of a $340-million program. Agriculture built Alberta and we will ensure our agriculture sector has a level playing field so it can continue to feed Alberta families, and families around the world,” said the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen.

“Farmers and ranchers are facing a prolonged dry, hot growing season, which has impacted access to water and feed for livestock producers. Alberta’s government is committed to providing essential supports for farmers and ranchers across the province that have been affected by severe drought conditions,” said the Minister of Environment and Parks, Jason Nixon.

AgriRecovery is a joint federal-provincial Canadian Agricultural Partnership and is designed to cover extraordinary costs not covered by existing business risk management programs, such as those incurred due to extreme drought conditions or other natural disasters.

“The livestock industry is important to Alberta, and the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) recognizes the struggle many producers are facing this year. We understand the urgency of this situation, and we will be moving quickly to make applications available for producers,” said the CEO of the AFSC Darryl Kay.

Alberta Environment and Parks are now accepting applications from existing grazing disposition holders, including leases, licences, and permits, with additional grazing capacity to allow livestock from other producers who are in need of an additional feed.

Grazing disposition holders are encouraged to work with their neighbours and community to support each other where they can.

Applications for temporary grazing or haying are also available on vacant public lands, and Alberta Environment and Parks will also permit grazers in the forest reserve to extend the time for grazing where there is sufficient forage.

Nixon is working on the creation of a temporary streamlined program to allow the quick provision of water to livestock and poultry producers in drought areas.

Environment and Parks agrologists are available to meet with producers and to help provide more region-specific information about available support and best management practices, including how they can access potential water and feed sources.

Livestock producers interested in looking at these measures are encouraged to reach out to their local agrologist.

Producers can call 310-FARM (3276) to be connected with a local agrologist and discuss options to support them during drought conditions.